Man critically injured after being struck by truck in Hercules

A man was critically injured after being struck by a truck on Van der Hoff Road in Hercules on Saturday, November 7.

The Emergency Support Team (EST) said it received a request for assistance from a local community group at approximately 16:00.

Members arrived to find the man in a critical condition and arranged for Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to respond.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), which recorded its alert at 16:11, arrived shortly afterwards to assist.

According to PVES, the man had sustained significant injuries to both legs. EST members had already flushed and covered his open wounds.

PVES members helped stabilise him while awaiting government emergency medical services. Due to the severity of his injuries, he required advanced life support.

When the ambulance crew arrived, volunteers assisted with obtaining his vital signs and safely loading him into the ambulance.

A Gauteng EMS advanced life support team subsequently arrived, and the man was transported to hospital for further treatment.

SAPS members were also at the scene.

EST thanked the responding teams and acknowledged Christiaan and Zander from XXX Towing for their assistance and support.

The team also praised Isabella, a young PVES volunteer and high school learner who spends some weekends volunteering alongside her mother, for her compassion and dedication.

Following the incident, PVES reminded pedestrians that heavy vehicles have significant blind spots and require longer stopping distances.

The service urged pedestrians to remain visible, use designated crossing areas and never assume a driver has seen them.

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