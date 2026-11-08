Police seize 240kg of dagga after high-speed chase in Pretoria

Police seized 240kg of dagga and arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase through northern Pretoria on Saturday morning, November 7.

The dagga has an estimated street value of R960 000, according to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

He said Sinoville police officers were conducting crime prevention patrols along Sefako Makgatho Drive near Kolonnade Shopping Centre at around 05:15 when they noticed a blue Volkswagen Tiguan attempting to enter the centre while its entrance gate was still closed.

“When the driver spotted the police vehicle, he immediately turned around and sped off along Sefako Makgatho Drive,” said Van Dyk.

Police activated their blue lights and siren, but the driver allegedly ignored instructions to stop and continued driving at high speed.

Officers requested assistance through the Sinoville Community Policing Forum’s radio network, and Proshield Security personnel responded to help.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle was stopped along the R101 in the Bon Accord area.

Van Dyk said police searched the Tiguan and discovered several bags containing dagga weighing a total of 240kg.

Further checks allegedly revealed that the number plates fitted to the vehicle were registered to a Toyota Hilux.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of dealing in and possession of dagga.

Police also confiscated the Tiguan as it was allegedly used in the commission of a crime.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, November 9.

Tshwane district commissioner Major General Samuel Thine commended the police officers and Proshield Security personnel for their swift response and cooperation.

Thine said continued cooperation between police, community structures and private security partners was vital to the fight against crime.

He emphasised that these partnerships helped strengthen crime prevention efforts and ensure those involved in criminal activities were brought to book.

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