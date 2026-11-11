Heatwave warning: Pretoria braces for three days of intense heat

Pretoria residents should prepare for a scorching stretch of weather, with a heatwave alert forecasting very hot to extremely hot conditions across Gauteng from Wednesday, November 11, to Friday, November 13.

According to the alert, a dominant high-pressure system is expected to drive temperatures above local heatwave thresholds in several regions for three consecutive days.

The affected areas include Gauteng, North West, most of the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, the Bushveld of Limpopo, the Mpumalanga Highveld and extreme north-western KwaZulu-Natal.

For Pretoria residents, the alert highlights the need to plan outdoor work, school activities and exercise around the expected heat.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) explains that heatwave thresholds differ between towns and cities. A heatwave may be declared when maximum temperatures reach or exceed 5°C above a location’s average maximum for its hottest month for at least three days.

The supplied alert warns that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and potentially life-threatening heatstroke.

Residents are encouraged to drink water regularly throughout the day, seek shade and spend time in cool, well-ventilated spaces.

Strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided during the hottest hours. The alert also encourages schools to suspend outdoor physical activities during the heatwave.

SAWS advises limiting or avoiding children’s outdoor play between 10:00 and 16:00 during heatwaves. People working outdoors should take regular breaks, wear protective headgear and choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Parents and caregivers are urged to take extra care of children and older people, while pet owners should ensure their animals have shade and drinking water.

Residents should monitor updated forecasts as the expected hot spell approaches.

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