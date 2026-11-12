Eagle rescued after becoming trapped on fence in Moloto

An eagle has been given a second chance after Tshwane SPCA inspectors rescued it from a fence in Moloto on Wednesday.

The bird was transferred to Friends of Free Wildlife for further assessment and rehabilitation following the rescue.

The Tshwane SPCA thanked its inspectorate team and the wildlife organisation for helping the eagle.

“Our inspectors work tirelessly to protect animals in distress, from domestic pets to wildlife. Every rescue matters, and every life deserves a chance,” the organisation said.

The SPCA appealed to the public to support its inspectorate, saying donations help keep inspectors on the road to respond to emergencies and rescue animals in need.

“Your support makes rescues like this possible,” it said.

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