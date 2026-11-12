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Eagle rescued after becoming trapped on fence in Moloto

Tshwane SPCA inspectors rescued an eagle trapped on a fence in Moloto and transferred it for assessment and rehabilitation.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Eagle rescued after becoming trapped on fence in Moloto
A Tshwane SPCA inspector holds the eagle rescued from a fence in Moloto on Wednesday, November 11. Photo: Tshwane SPCA

An eagle has been given a second chance after Tshwane SPCA inspectors rescued it from a fence in Moloto on Wednesday.

The bird was transferred to Friends of Free Wildlife for further assessment and rehabilitation following the rescue.

The Tshwane SPCA thanked its inspectorate team and the wildlife organisation for helping the eagle.

“Our inspectors work tirelessly to protect animals in distress, from domestic pets to wildlife. Every rescue matters, and every life deserves a chance,” the organisation said.

The SPCA appealed to the public to support its inspectorate, saying donations help keep inspectors on the road to respond to emergencies and rescue animals in need.

“Your support makes rescues like this possible,” it said.

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6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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