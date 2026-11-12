Lyttelton CPF Sector 2 relaunches with festive safety drive

Residents do not have to join patrols or wear reflective vests to help make their neighbourhood safer.

Reporting suspicious activity, sharing verified information and looking out for neighbours can contribute to crime prevention in Lyttelton.

The re-established Lyttelton Community Policing Forum (CPF) Sector 2 is encouraging residents to become involved, stay informed and work with existing safety structures.

CPF Sector 2 chairperson Stacey Spangenberg said property-related crimes, including house burglaries, theft and opportunistic criminal activity, remained concerns.

The sector also wants to improve communication, encourage responsible reporting and raise crime-prevention awareness.

Spangenberg said residents should be proactive about personal and property safety by recognising risks, sharing verified alerts and taking practical steps to reduce opportunities for crime.

She cautioned residents against spreading unverified messages.

“We encourage all members to be vigilant, but not irrational with their reporting and to avoid fear-mongering by simply clicking and sharing unverified messages,” she said.

The CPF aims to establish an approachable, sustainable structure. Spangenberg said the committee hoped to improve communication between residents and safety stakeholders, strengthen relationships and create opportunities for people to raise concerns.

CPF Sector 2 was officially re-established on August 17, following an election based on community nominations.

Committee builds partnerships

The previous structure had been inactive for some time, but Spangenberg did not clarify why the structure had been inactive, how long it had been inactive and when exactly it had stopped.

She described its return as a fresh start and an opportunity to unite residents around a shared purpose.

The committee comprises chairperson Spangenberg, deputy chairperson Chris de Beer, secretary Reece Wenhold, deputy secretary Denice Ramsookbai, patrol co-ordinator Coen Bisschoff, public relations officer Amandi Jacobs and training co-ordinator Michael Craies. Members volunteer their time and skills.

It intends to build on existing safety initiatives, including Lytcom, Lyttelton Crime Stop and Doringkloof Neighbourhood Watch.

Spangenberg said the CPF would work with Lyttelton police, neighbourhood watches, private security partners and other safety organisations.

“Community safety is not something any single organisation can achieve alone. It requires co-operation, mutual respect and a willingness to work towards a common goal,” she said.

Residents urged to prepare for festive season

She stated that residents can participate in whichever capacity they feel comfortable. Attending meetings, supporting neighbourhood watches and reporting concerns through appropriate channels are valuable contributions.

Spangenberg said small contributions mattered. Residents could look out for neighbours, offer skills behind the scenes, repair patrollers’ reflective vests through sewing or ask local businesses to provide refreshments.

With the December festive season approaching, the CPF urges residents to take precautions when travelling.

Those going away are urged to ask a trusted neighbour or family member to watch their property and empty the mailbox, and tell someone they will be away.

Residents should notify their security company, update alarm and emergency contact details, and secure doors, windows, gates and access points.

The CPF advises against sharing travel plans publicly on social media. Garden maintenance or timed lights can make a home appear occupied.

“Residents should remain vigilant at home, avoid leaving security gates open unnecessarily and look out for one another when possible,” Spangenberg said.

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