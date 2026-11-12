Traffic lights restored at Pretoria North intersection

Motorists and pedestrians can once again use the intersection of Jan van Riebeeck and President Steyn streets in Pretoria North with functioning traffic lights after the installation of new equipment.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer confirmed that the traffic lights have been repaired and that the intersection is now fully operational.

According to Meyer, the repairs included the installation of a brand-new control box and a replacement traffic light, restoring the equipment needed to regulate traffic at the intersection.

Meyer raises vandalism concerns

The councillor also raised concerns about the theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure, warning that repeated incidents could leave communities without essential services.

“We cannot continue losing valuable infrastructure to theft. If this equipment is stolen again, I cannot guarantee that it will be replaced or repaired again,” he cautioned.

Meyer urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or individuals who might be targeting municipal infrastructure.

He said community co-operation was essential in protecting public assets and preventing further damage to infrastructure that residents rely on daily.

Community welcomes repairs

Resident Casper Janse van Vuuren welcomed the repairs, saying the functioning traffic lights would help improve safety for motorists and pedestrians using the intersection.

“It is good to see that the traffic lights are working again. We need to look after our infrastructure because when it is damaged or stolen, everyone in the community is affected,” said Janse van Vuuren.

The councillor appealed to residents to take an active role in safeguarding municipal infrastructure and to report any suspicious behaviour directly to him.

The intersection has since returned to normal operation after the replacement of the damaged equipment.

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