For many children in Mooiplaas, access to quality early childhood education, regular meals, a safe place to spend their afternoons and the support needed to navigate difficult circumstances are not always guaranteed.

Against this backdrop, Ditshego House of Laughter, a non-profit organisation based in Raslouw, Centurion, has spent nearly two decades working to improve the lives of vulnerable children, young people and families.

Through its programmes, the organisation provides a place of safety while creating opportunities for beneficiaries to develop skills and build a better future.

According to fundraising manager Salaminah Leopeng, Ditshego was established in 2007 as a simple place of safety.

“Over the years, it has grown into a community-focused organisation addressing various social challenges affecting Mooiplaas informal settlement and surrounding areas,” she said.

Ditshego expands community support

Today, its initiatives include a preschool, aftercare programme, Safe Care House, food garden, sewing project, psychosocial support services and broader community development programmes.

“Our work is rooted in the belief that meaningful change begins with understanding the people and circumstances within the community,” Leopeng said.

“We don’t simply come into a community with solutions; we listen, learn and work alongside the people who live there.”

She explained that this approach allowed the organisation to respond to community needs rather than treating individual challenges in isolation.

Families often face interconnected difficulties, meaning that supporting a child may also require understanding the circumstances affecting their household.

While a child may need education, their family could also be struggling with food insecurity, healthcare expenses or other challenges affecting their well-being.

Through its preschool and aftercare programmes, Ditshego gives children opportunities to develop educational and social skills in a safe environment.

Its food garden and sewing project also encourage practical skills, self-reliance and community participation.

The organisation provides psychosocial support to beneficiaries, helping them navigate personal and social challenges.

Leopeng said some of the most rewarding moments came from witnessing the progress of those they supported.

“It is seeing a child gain confidence, watching a learner develop new skills, seeing a family receive support during a difficult season or watching community members come together to create something positive,” she said.

Operations face funding hurdles

However, sustaining the organisation’s work comes with challenges.

Although Ditshego receives government support for its Orphans and Vulnerable Children project, the funding is project-specific and does not cover broader operational and personnel costs.

Keeping its programmes running therefore requires continuous fundraising, partnerships and contributions from the community.

Leopeng said beneficiaries sometimes needed assistance beyond existing programme funding, including hospital visits, nutritional support, school uniforms and other essentials.

Despite these pressures, the organisation continues seeking sustainable ways to support its programmes.

She said individuals and businesses could contribute through financial donations, essential equipment, volunteering and fundraising initiatives.

“Sometimes the impact of community work isn’t immediate or easy to measure. But every small change matters,” Leopeng said.

Individuals, businesses and organisations interested in supporting Ditshego House of Laughter, volunteering or exploring partnerships can contact the organisation on 012 646 1110 or 072 026 1569 or email salaminah@ditshego.co.za.

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