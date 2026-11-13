Broederstroom farm attack: ‘Sitting ducks’ as couple await answers and arrests

Nearly two weeks after the brutal attack on Les and Natasha Brett at their Broederstroom farm, police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, while the couple say a lack of feedback has left them feeling like “sitting ducks”.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh confirmed on Friday, November 13, that no arrests had been made.

She had not yet responded to Rekord’s questions about why the couple said they had received no further communication from police following the initial response to the attack.

“I am so disappointed at how this is being handled by the police, it is all smoke and mirrors with nothing being done. Are they investigating the case? Do they have leads?” Les asked.

Les said a large police contingent descended on the property the day after the November 1 attack, with eight colonels among those present.

Since then, he said, he has heard nothing from police about progress in the investigation.

The couple say the uncertainty has deepened their fear that the attackers could return.

Without information about whether suspects have been identified or leads are being followed, they feel exposed at their own home.

Les said he is slowly but surely recovering, although there is a strong possibility that he will require knee surgery. Natasha is doing well, he said.

However, the couple are also facing the financial consequences of an attack that has severely disrupted their livelihood.

Also read: Broederstroom farm attack: No arrests yet after couple’s ordeal

Les founded Dung Beetle Bush School more than 20 years ago, dedicating his work to wildlife conservation and training in anti-poaching, bushcraft, tracking and field survival.

Seven licensed firearms were stolen during the attack. Les said their loss has left him unable to present his anti-poaching courses, while fears about safety on the farm have affected people’s willingness to attend.

A Back-a-Buddy fundraising campaign has been started to help the couple cover essential living expenses while their income is affected, support their recovery and improve security as they work towards rebuilding their livelihood.

The appeal asks those who can assist to donate or share the campaign with others who may be able to help.

Click here if you can assist the couple.

The couple were attacked by three armed men at their home on Sunday evening, November 1.

Close family friend Warren Geddes previously described hours of torture, alleging that the couple were stripped naked, beaten and burned with boiling water while the attackers demanded safe keys.

He alleged that when Les refused to surrender the keys, the attackers began cutting Natasha’s nipples with bolt cutters and repeatedly threatened to rape her. Geddes said they stopped when Les handed over the keys.

Arthur Crewe from SRU High Risk Security also previously told Rekord that the couple were burned with boiling water, severely beaten and stabbed.

Also read: UPDATE: Police confirm seven firearms stolen in brutal Broederstroom farm attack

SRU received a call for assistance at approximately 22:30 and said responders arrived within four minutes. A drone search was conducted, but no suspects were located during the initial response.

Members of the local community policing forum and Harties Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

In its November 3 statement, North West police confirmed that Hartbeespoortdam SAPS was investigating a house robbery.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake said three masked men allegedly entered through an unlocked wooden sliding door.

They reportedly demanded money, claiming they knew one of the occupants operated a kiosk at a nearby resort, before gaining access to a safe.

Police said seven firearms of different calibres, all licensed in the male victim’s name, were stolen together with ammunition, two cellphones, a laptop, cash and other belongings.

While the couple have criticised the absence of feedback, police have not yet explained what communication has taken place or provided further details about progress in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Gregory Kwadi of Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Detectives on 082 373 9636.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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