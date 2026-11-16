What causes the halo around the sun?

Pretoria residents and Rekord readers spotted a halo around the sun today, Monday, November 16. A photo supplied to Rekord shows a broad ring of light with a faint reddish tint along its inner edge.

The ring is called a solar halo.

Prof. Jennifer Fitchett from Wits University identified it as a 22-degree halo. She explained that the ring forms when sunlight passes through tiny, six-sided ice crystals in cirrus clouds about 8 to 10 kilometres above the ground.

From the ground, these high clouds often look like thin streaks across the sky. As sunlight passes through the crystals, it bends, creating the circle of light we see around the sun. The 22 degrees refers to the angle between the sun and the ring as seen by the observer.

Does the halo mean more rain for Pretoria? Fitchett said the ring alone gives little indication of what the weather will do next. A better clue on Monday was the darkening cumulus clouds moving in.

Those clouds, she said, suggested more rain was likely after Sunday evening’s thunderstorms.

Fitchett added that the halo was also unrelated to the recent extreme heat. It is a sight that appears from time to time when conditions high in the atmosphere are right.

She cautioned residents against staring at the sun to see the ring. To view the halo, stand where the edge of a building blocks the sun itself and look at the ring in the surrounding sky.

According to the UK Met Office, it forms when sunlight passes through tiny, six-sided ice crystals in thin, high-altitude clouds.

The crystals bend the light, creating the ring we see from the ground. Even on a warm day, the air high above can be cold enough for these crystals to form.

The most common type is called a 22-degree halo. Its name describes the angle between the sun and the ring as seen from the ground.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the ring usually appears white with a reddish inner edge. The sky inside the circle can also look darker than the sky just beyond it.

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