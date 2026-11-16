Water supply across most of the Tshwane metro remained steady today, November 16, although several reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels, prompting the City of Tshwane to monitor its water distribution network closely.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said high water consumption continues to place pressure on the system, with some reservoirs struggling to replenish their reserves.

“Water supply across most of regions 1 to 6 remains steady this morning, although several reservoirs have fallen to critically low levels overnight,” said Mashigo.

Region 1 and 2 reservoirs drop sharply

In Region 1, Mabopane Main Reservoir had recovered to 61%, but the separate Mabopane Reservoir had dropped to just 4%, potentially affecting high-lying areas.

The Soshanguve L reservoirs were also critically low at 20% and continued to decline. Pumping to the empty, Soshanguve L Tower remains suspended until reservoir levels rise above 35%.

Residents in parts of Blocks UU, WV and WW, as well as high-lying areas of Block L, may experience low water pressure.

In Region 2, high consumption is slowing reservoir recovery. The two Babelegi reservoirs stood at 35% and 31%, while the Babelegi Tower remained critically low at 1.4%.

The Temba Water Treatment Plant remains offline. The Unit D Tower was at 1%, the Sekampaneng reservoirs were empty and Hammanskraal North Reservoir stood at 2%.

Pressure mounts in Region 6 and Mamelodi

Region 6 is also facing pressure, with the two Garsfontein reservoirs at 22% and 26% after the closure of their incoming supply overnight to stabilise upstream systems. The city reported that levels were beginning to improve.

Derdepoort Reservoir had dropped to 12%, while Elardus Park reservoirs were at 28%. Murrayfield Reservoir also declined to 17%.

The Mamelodi system was experiencing declining levels, with Mamelodi R2 at 74%, while R3 and R4 were empty. Residents in Mamelodi Ext 6 and Lusaka could experience low pressure at night and interruptions during peak demand.

Stable supply in regions 3 and 4

Meanwhile, supply remained steady across much of Region 3, where the Carina Street reservoirs recorded levels of 70%, 58% and 60%. The Heights low-level system had improved to 42%.

Region 4 also remained stable, while Region 5’s Refilwe Reservoir was critically low at 18%. Rayton Tower had recovered to 62% after the restoration of power.

Metro urges residents to save water

Mashigo urged residents to reduce non-essential water consumption while the metro works to balance the network.

“Please use water only for essential needs, repair leaks promptly and avoid watering gardens, washing vehicles with hosepipes or filling swimming pools. Every saving helps reservoirs recover and improves supply to communities still experiencing interruptions,” he said.

He said the metro continues to adjust water flows where necessary to help depleted reservoirs recover and maintain supply to affected communities.

Also read: Level 2 water restrictions imposed as consumption exceeds allocation

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel