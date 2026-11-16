CrimeNews

Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville informal settlement

Nine bodies were discovered inside a four-roomed shack in Jeffsville on Monday morning. Here is the latest information from the scene.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville informal settlement
An aerial view of Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, where nine people were shot dead inside a shack on Sunday night, November 15. Photo: Supplied.

Police have launched a manhunt after six males and three females were shot dead inside a shack in Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting reportedly occurred between 22:00 and 23:00 on Sunday, November 15.

However, police were only alerted at approximately 07:30 on Monday, November 16.

“On arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females, inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds,” said Muridili.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner’s Tracking Team, to track down the suspects.

The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit is investigating the case.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS app.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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