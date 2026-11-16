Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville informal settlement

Police have launched a manhunt after six males and three females were shot dead inside a shack in Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting reportedly occurred between 22:00 and 23:00 on Sunday, November 15.

However, police were only alerted at approximately 07:30 on Monday, November 16.

“On arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females, inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds,” said Muridili.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner’s Tracking Team, to track down the suspects.

The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit is investigating the case.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS app.

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