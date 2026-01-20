Pinnacle College Copperleaf Celebrates Another Year of Matric Excellence

With an impressive 95% Bachelor Degree pass rate and a total of 52 distinctions, this year’s results reflect the hard work, resilience, and dedication of our students, together with the unwavering support of their families and educators.

Three students stood out for their exceptional achievements:

Onthatile Neo Fosa achieved 5 IEB distinctions,

Leanolaona Aphane achieved 5 IEB distinctions, and

Onkgopotse Reabetsoeletlotlo Mofokeng achieved 4 IEB distinctions.

Their results highlight the high academic standards and future-focused learning environment at Pinnacle College Copperleaf.

The Class of 2025 has once again shown what is possible when commitment meets opportunity. These results reflect a strong culture of excellence, support, and personal growth that prepares students for success beyond school.

Experience Pinnacle College Copperleaf

Prospective families are invited to experience the Pinnacle College Copperleaf difference at our Open Day on Saturday, 7 March, from 09:00 to 12:00. Join us at Off Ernie Els Boulevard, Centurion, 0149, to tour our campus, meet our passionate educators, and learn more about our future-focused approach to education.

For more information or to book your place, visit pinnaclecolleges.co.za/copperleaf or call 012 003 3090.

Pinnacle College Copperleaf — empowering students to Grow and Succeed.