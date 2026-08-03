Why the new ISUZU MU-X is the Premium Family SUV Ready for Every Journey

Whether you’re navigating the morning school run, enjoying a weekend away or simply making everyday life easier, the MU-X combines premium comfort with the confidence to take on every journey.

From the moment you step inside, the MU-X welcomes you with a thoughtfully designed interior that puts comfort first. Luxurious leather seats throughout the cabin, heated front seats and automatic climate control create a comfortable environment for every journey, while spacious seating for seven ensures there’s room for the whole family and everything that comes with it. With generous boot space, you’ll have all the flexibility you need for shopping, sports gear or luggage for your next getaway.

Every journey is made easier thanks to intelligent technology designed around your lifestyle. The intuitive 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system features wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, allowing you to stay connected without the clutter of cables. Convenient USB Type-C ports and an auxiliary 220V power socket help keep devices charged and powered, whether it’s a family road trip or the daily commute.

Parking and manoeuvring are effortless thanks to the 360° Surround View Camera, complemented by front and rear-view cameras with parking sensors that provide greater visibility and confidence when navigating busy shopping centres, school drop-off zones or tight parking spaces. The hands-free power tailgate with step sensor makes loading groceries, luggage or sports equipment effortless when your hands are full.

Confidence comes standard with the MU-X’s comprehensive suite of ISUZU Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control helps maintain a safe following distance on longer journeys, while Traffic Sign Recognition helps you stay aware of changing speed limits and road signs. Together, these intelligent safety technologies work to make every drive more reassuring for you and your family.

The striking LED headlamps not only enhance the MU-X’s bold exterior design but also provide outstanding visibility when driving at night or in changing weather conditions, helping you see more clearly and drive with confidence.

For families who enjoy exploring beyond the city, the MU-X is equally capable when the road ends. Equipped with ISUZU’s advanced 4×4 Terrain Command Dial, it adapts confidently to changing terrain, giving you the freedom to venture further while enjoying the refinement and comfort of a premium family SUV.

Under the bonnet, the proven 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine delivers an impressive 140 kW of power and 450 Nm of torque, providing effortless performance whether you’re commuting, overtaking or travelling with a full load of passengers and luggage. The convenience of keyless entry, a push-start button with remote engine start means the MU-X is always ready when you are.

For added peace of mind, the new ISUZU MU-X is backed by an upgraded 6-year/90 000 km Service Plan, allowing you to enjoy every journey with confidence long after you leave the dealership.

Combining premium comfort, intelligent technology, advanced safety and dependable performance, the new ISUZU MU-X is designed to keep up with every part of your life. Whether it’s your daily routine or your next family adventure, it’s the premium seven-seat SUV that’s Ready for Anything.