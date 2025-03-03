Applications now open for the 2025 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition

Applications for the 2025 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition are now open. The competition is aimed at empowering young people through education and skill enhancement, particularly focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Applications opened on Monday, January 27 and close on March 21, 2025.

Grade 10 and 11 learners attending public schools are encouraged to apply. Participants will be tasked with addressing genuine community problems using STEM principles, thus improving their analytical abilities and gaining professional guidance from Samsung employees.

Teams stand a chance to win exciting prizes and the recognition as South Africa’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

This year’s theme, “Infrastructure and Safety,” challenges learners to tackle pressing issues in their schools and communities. They have an opportunity to explore creative solutions in one of the following topics:

Energy-Efficient Schools – Develop practical and sustainable ways to reduce energy consumption in schools.

Innovative Transport Solutions for Learners in Rural/Township schools – Design efficient and accessible transport systems for learners in remote areas.

Affordable Safety Devices for Learners Traveling Long Distances – Create low-cost, effective tools to enhance the safety of learners during their daily commutes.

Qualifying criteria

Entries should be made by a team of 2 to 5 learners

Must choose one topic to address

The school must be a quintile 1 – 4 public school

Applicants must be South African Citizens

Entries should be made on the Samsung Solve for tomorrow website

How to Apply:

Application forms are accessible online. Visit our website to register your school and submit your team’s proposal.

Do not miss this opportunity to empower your learners to think big, collaborate, and shape the future of South Africa. Together, we can inspire change, one idea at a time. Join us and be part of the movement to change our communities’ problems using STEM.

For more information, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/solvefortomorrow/ or contact us at ssasft@samsung.com.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!