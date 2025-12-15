Don’t let your Festive Season spending pave the way for a bleak 2026

At the end of a tough year, we’re all looking forward to spending an indulgent festive season with friends and family. This is the time when we let go a little and splash out on extravagant festivities, parties and gifts, which can lead to overspending and an unhealthy bank balance, come January.

It’s been a very rough year, and we deserve to let our hair down and shoot the breeze a little, so says Neil Roets of Debt Rescue.

If you are one of the millions of South Africans who usually spend the December holidays on home soil, you will know that temptation is everywhere you turn. It’s as if advertisers are talking directly to you, enticing you to open your purse or wallet, around every corner. The shopping malls have been glittering with Christmas lights and sparkly decorations since October, the shopfronts all display irresistible festive deals, and the local newspapers shout out about the great savings you can make. The pressure is everywhere.

There are a few among us who can muster up the inner strength and resolve to resist going a little wild with our wallets at this time of year.

With many households already deeply in debt, now is not the time to consider options like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), as this will only dig the hole deeper. The National Financial Ombud (NFO) South Africa has urged people to exercise caution with BNPL offers, as products sold on these terms are not covered by the National Credit Act (NCA).

Not all that glitters is Gold

The festive season can be testing for even the most financially disciplined among us, and before we know it, we have blown the budget and racked up a frightening balance on our store and credit cards.

Let’s be smart about it this year and walk into the New Year with our finances intact.

Spending Smart

Nobody wants to be shackled by the chains of reckless spending for the next 12 months, and there are ways to make sure you jingle your way into 2026 in good shape financially, or as close as you possibly can. Debt Rescue has seen its fair share of unhappy, deeply indebted South Africans. Here, Neil Roets shares some handy tips on how to stay in the clear:

Choose experiences over expensive gifts

As South Africans, we have endless low-cost options: picnics, group hikes, movie nights at home, or hosting a bring-and-braai or neighbourhood street party. Create memories that don’t come with credit-card hangovers.

Leave your credit card at home unless it’s unavoidable

Make a rule: if it’s not planned and budgeted for, it doesn’t go on the card. This avoids high-interest debt that can follow you well into 2026.

Ring-fence your spending and stick to it

Take a long, hard look at your financial situation upfront – what can you truly afford to spend on gifts, food, travel (if any) and entertainment? Then keep a sharp eye on what your balance is as you sail through the holiday season.

Plan for January now

Set aside a small ‘Janu-worry buffer’ if you can, to cover school uniforms, stationery, transport, or early-year expenses. This will give you peace of mind, knowing January is taken care of – and you can enjoy December without the guilt.

Fill your heart without emptying your wallet

Quality time spent with family and friends is priceless, and definitely not a ‘nice-to-have. It’s the soul food that will help you replenish your energy and fortify you for the year ahead. So go ahead, pack a picnic and take a day trip with your besties, plan themed lunches and dinners at home, or a movie night under the stars in the backyard. Or simply chill at your local tavern, attend community events in your area, and visit family and friends to catch up on all the news.

There are many ways to spoil yourself and your loved ones, even when finances are tight. It’s all about planning well and being sensible with the limited resources you have. If you do find yourself in a debt trap, regardless, seek help from a registered debt counsellor who can assist you in managing your financial predicament