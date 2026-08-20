Shoma Govender earns her place among the Mrs SA top 30 finalists for 2026

Following this week’s announcement that she will be joining Mrs SA’s top 30 finalists for 2026, Shoma Govender is now setting her sights on the upcoming finals in November, while preparing for an intensive schedule of workshops, photoshoots, mentoring sessions, and charity engagements over the coming months.

Raised in KZN and then spent the past 19 years in JHB balancing a successful career as a national credit manager with her passion for empowering others and commitment to CANSA, a cause that holds special significance following her father’s successful battle with colon cancer.

Shoma Govender

Beyond her professional career, she has a natural flair for fashion and creativity and hopes to further explore opportunities within the fashion industry. Through her work and community involvement, she strives to inspire others to live with purpose, confidence, and resilience.

Since entering the Mrs SA programme earlier this year, she has remained focused on achieving her goals: empowering individuals through financial literacy, promoting responsible credit and financial independence, raising awareness for cancer support and early detection, and inspiring confidence, self-expression, and personal growth through her passion for fashion. Her commitment, determination, and desire to make a meaningful difference have now paid off, earning her a coveted place among the Mrs SA 2026 top 30 finalists.

“Being named a Mrs SA 2026 top 30 finalist is both an incredible honour and a deeply humbling moment. When my name was called, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude, excitement, and pride, not only for myself, but for everyone who has supported and believed in me throughout this journey.

This achievement represents far more than a place in a competition. It is a reminder that women can achieve extraordinary things while balancing careers, families, personal challenges, and community commitments. My hope is that my journey inspires other women to believe in themselves, embrace every opportunity for growth, and understand that it is never too late to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” Shoma Govender.

Achieving a spot in the top 30

The road to the top 30 began in earnest during Mrs SA’s semi-finals week, held from July 02 to 04 at Hotel Sky in Sandton. Over three demanding days of prep, personal growth, learning, and further networking, semi-finalists worked through leadership roundtables, special mentorship sessions, interviews, and the spectacular on stage Semi-final Showcase that saw the Theatre of Marcellus buzzing with excitement and hopeful nervous energy on Friday, July 3.

A full three days (Saturday, July 4, Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6) were dedicated to workshops led by experts in media relations, business, and social responsibility. Finalists also participated in their first professional photo- and video shoots to help support their personal branding and social media efforts going forward.

“On showcase day, our five remarkable judges searched for genuine signs of both depth and growth in each woman’s personal development and leadership,” says Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs SA. “How they carry themselves across the programme’s many events and on stage itself counts for a great deal, but what truly matters is the work they do in their communities, the lives they transform, and the way they lead.”

More than just a pageant

Affectionately called the MBA of Life, Mrs SA’s programme is designed to equip married women aged 25 to 55 years with strategic leadership tools, as well as a network in the form of its famed sisterhood that grows long after the crown changes hands.

According to Jacobs, the aim is to graduate a cohort equipped to contribute meaningfully to socioeconomic challenges and initiatives that change lives. Many participants even go on to launch their own community development organisations that address South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Each Mrs SA campaigns and raises funds for 4 Change Foundation, The Society for Animals in Distress (SAID) and Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), being the charities that Mrs SA supports.

“Mrs SA has already been a life-changing experience for me. The programme has challenged me to grow as a leader, step outside my comfort zone, and recognise the strength and potential that lies within every woman. Beyond the glamour, it has given me the opportunity to connect with inspiring women, develop valuable skills, and deepen my commitment to serving my community.

This journey has reminded me that true success is measured not by personal achievements alone, but by the positive impact we make in the lives of others. I am becoming a more confident, purpose-driven version of myself, and for that I am incredibly grateful”.

Going forward,Shoma Govender will host a Charity event to raise funds for, the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) – one of the official charities Mrs South Africa supports.

“Cancer is a cause that sits incredibly close to my heart. My father was diagnosed with colon cancer, and although he is now cancer-free, witnessing his journey showed me the courage, strength, and determination required to overcome such a challenging chapter in life.

It also highlighted the vital role that awareness, early detection, and support organisations like CANSA play in helping families navigate difficult times. Supporting CANSA is not only a way for me to honour my father’s journey, but also an opportunity to bring hope, education, and encouragement to others facing similar circumstances”.

Looking ahead, Shoma Govender is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the impact she hopes to create through the Mrs South Africa platform.

“My vision for the future is to use this platform to make a meaningful difference in all aspects of the lives of others by broadening the audience for credit management education and financial independence. I also hope to continue raising awareness and support for CANSA, a cause that is deeply personal to me.

Alongside this, I want to explore and expand my passion for fashion and creativity, using it to inspire confidence, self-expression, and empowerment in women. Personally, I look forward to growing as a leader, inspiring my family and community, and embracing every opportunity that this journey presents. Regardless of the outcome, I hope to leave a lasting impact by uplifting others and encouraging them to believe in their own potential,” says Govender.

The Mrs SA 2026 pageant – powered by iME – is thriving thanks to the support of its dedicated backers: PR Worx, Chery Krugersdorp, Skin Renewal, Lamelle, Hirsch’s Home store, Brentoni Eyewear, Slimz, PKF Octagon, Hotel Sky Sandton, iStyle, Dotsure, Health food Emporium with Nutriseed, Style and Image, Kwetso Foundation with the School Support Programme, Brutal Fruit, Ace Models International, Hair Academy of SA, Alberton, Action Coach, Collagen Lift Paris, Uniq Brows, Busamed and Alvi Armani.