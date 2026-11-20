Why auto.co.za is on an N1 billboard at Menlyn

If you drive the N1 past Menlyn, you may have seen a digital board with one address on it: Auto.co.za. It is there for a simple reason. Most people hunting for a car spend weeks refreshing listings. Auto.co.za built a free AI car agent that does that searching for you, and the N1 is where Pretoria’s drivers spend a big part of their week.





Search once. The agent keeps looking.

Auto.co.za’s Find Me a Car starts with one sentence. Type what you want, such as ‘Bakkies under R500k’ or ‘Automatic SUV under R350 000 in Gauteng’. The agent then searches the live stock of verified dealers on Auto.co.za, new and used.

You see the cars that fit, plus the reason each one made your shortlist. Refine in plain words, like ‘only automatic’ or ‘under 80 000 km’, and the list updates. Ask the agent about a match, and it compares specs and points you to reviews by Auto.co.za’s own writers.

The 24/7 part is the alerts. Activate your agent with an email address or mobile number, and it emails you when a new match is listed. Your budget never changes on its own, and every email has a one-click pause link.





Why the N1 at Menlyn

Auto.co.za is based in Pretoria, and the N1 past Menlyn is one of the city’s busiest commuter routes. Drivers pass the board twice a day, often slowly, and often thinking about the car they are sitting in.

A billboard gets a few seconds, so the message is cut to what a driver can take in at a glance. Still searching for a car? Search once, and the AI car agent keeps scanning 24/7. The only thing to remember is the address.

Photo: Supplied

The contrast is the point. You are stuck in traffic, while your agent is already working through thousands of listings. Once you are parked, your shortlist is one sentence away.





Try it in one sentence

Open auto.co.za/find-me-a-car (when you are parked, not at 120 km/h) and type what you need. The page suggests starters like ‘SUV under R350k’, ‘Bakkie for work, Gauteng’, ‘Low-mileage Polo’ and ‘7-seater family car’.

A good first test is ‘Bakkies under R500k’. You get matching bakkies from verified dealers, each with the reason it matched and a value rating against the market average. Save a favourite, compare two, or switch on alerts and let the agent keep watching.



Quick answers

Is it free? Yes. Find Me a Car is free to use.

Do I need an account? No. You can search and see matches without signing up. Alerts are an optional extra step.

What does it search? Live stock from verified dealers across SA, new and used.

Will it change my budget? No. Your maximum stays fixed unless you change it.

Next time the traffic stops at Menlyn, remember one address: auto.co.za.

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