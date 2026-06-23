Three suspects at large after Olievenhoutbosch CIT robbery leaves two injured

Police are searching for three suspects involved in an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery at Olieven Plaza in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday, which left a security guard and a civilian injured.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the robbery occurred at about 12:00 after security guards collected cash from a well-known eatery at the shopping centre.

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects targeted the two guards and robbed them shortly after the cash collection.

She said one of the security guards was shot as the three suspects randomly fired shots as they fled.

She confirmed that a civilian was also injured during the shootout when a bullet passed through a nearby taxi.

Emergency services responded to the scene and attended to the injured victims.

Police have launched an investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the case is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

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