Residents warn Menlo Park refuse site becoming a health hazard

The Tshwane metro said the Menlo Park Garden Refuse Site remains fully operational and accessible to residents, despite complaints about waste backlogs, strong odours and overflowing facilities.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that waste removal and chipping services are continuing as scheduled, with backlogs expected to be cleared in April.

“The city can confirm that the site remains fully operational and accessible to residents, with waste removal and chipping services continuing as scheduled.”

According to Mashigo, the current backlogs are actively being addressed and are anticipated to be cleared by the end of April.

He said the temporary accumulation of waste on site was due to earlier equipment constraints, which have since been resolved.

“The temporary accumulation of waste on site was due to earlier equipment constraints, which have since been resolved. With operations stabilised, the backlog is being cleared and conditions on site are expected to improve progressively within April,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that contractor payment delays were responsible for the backlog.

“Contractors are paid in line with standard municipal payment processes as invoices become due.”

He said the metro is not experiencing challenges in this regard, and the backlog observed on site relates to operational factors that have since been addressed.

According to Mashigo, a petition submitted by residents regarding conditions at the site has been received and acknowledged, with operational interventions already underway.

“The petition was received and duly acknowledged, with appropriate responses provided. The issues raised are being addressed through ongoing operational interventions at the site,” Mashigo said.

He confirmed that repairs to the damaged perimeter wall are also in progress.

“The required procurement and compliance processes were followed to facilitate the repair work.”

He stated that a contractor is currently on site and repairs to the perimeter wall are underway.

To address health and environmental concerns, Mashigo said the metro has deployed additional resources to accelerate waste removal.

“The city has prioritised the clearing of the site as a key intervention to address health and environmental concerns.

“Additional resources, including trucks, have been deployed to accelerate the removal of waste, with steady progress being made on site,” Mashigo said.

He added that the MMC for Environment and Agriculture has been briefed on the situation and that engagement with stakeholders is ongoing.

“The MMC for Environment and Agriculture has been apprised of the operational challenges affecting the garden refuse site.

“Engagements with residents and ward councillors form part of the ongoing response and will continue alongside the operational work currently underway,” Mashigo said.

The metro also acknowledged pressure on alternative facilities such as the Hatherley garden refuse site, saying operational measures are being implemented to manage demand.

“The city continues to implement a range of operational measures to manage demand across facilities, including resource allocation and workflow improvements.”

He said these efforts are aimed at reducing pressure on high-demand sites and improving turnaround times for residents.

Mashigo said contingency plans are in place to respond to future disruptions.

“While service disruptions are generally unplanned, the city has established responsive catch-up plans and operational contingencies to minimise impact and address any backlogs efficiently should they arise,” he said.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller, however, raised concerns about conditions at the site, describing it as a health hazard.

“Here at the Menlo Park Garden Refuse site in Ward 82, once again, you can see the smell here is disgusting. The piles are huge, the flies are all over, and we did hand the petition in at council on Thursday,” Muller said.

She said residents were frustrated by the slow progress and lack of communication.

“Let’s see if we can get something done because the walls have not been repaired, the rubbish is not being removed, it’s not even being chipped and the MMC is not answering any emails or messages,” she said.

“The city needs to clean this health hazard and needs to get it back on track.”

Muller added that alternative sites were also under pressure.

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