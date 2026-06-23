Pothole patching brings relief to motorists in Pretoria North

Motorists and residents in Pretoria North are welcoming recent road maintenance work carried out, with several potholes being repaired at key locations along Burger Street and the intersection of Gerrit Maritz Road

The repairs formed part of ongoing efforts by road maintenance teams to improve road infrastructure and enhance safety for all road users in the area.

According to Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, pothole patching was undertaken at the corner of Gerrit Maritz Road and Burger Street, as well as other parts of Burger Street.

Metro officials patch potholes in Pretoria North. Photo: Supplied



The work was aimed at improving driving conditions, preventing further road deterioration and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

“Maintaining our roads remains a priority because safe and well-maintained infrastructure benefits everyone who lives, works and travels through Ward 2.

“These repairs may seem small, but they make a significant difference in reducing vehicle damage, improving safety and creating a better driving experience for residents,” said Meyer.

He said he remained committed to identifying problem areas and ensuring they are addressed as resources become available.

For many motorists who use Burger Street daily, the repairs have come as welcome relief after months of navigating damaged road surfaces.

Pogiso Maleka, who commutes through the area every day, said the potholes had become a source of frustration and concern.

“The road was becoming increasingly difficult to drive on because it’s near a traffic light, and sometimes we get exposed to these potholes when the traffic light is red.

“I hope this time around the municipal teams made a good job in fixing it because it’s not the first time we raised concerns about these conditions,” said Maleka.

Martha Shepard said potholes not only affect motorists but also have a broader impact on the community.

“When roads are damaged, everyone suffers. Vehicles can be damaged and drivers become stressed trying to avoid potholes.

“These repairs make the area look better and improve safety for residents, visitors, and emergency vehicles that need to use these roads,” she said.

The work was aimed at improving driving conditions, preventing further road deterioration and ensuring smoother traffic flow. Photo: Supplied

Meyer said road maintenance remains a challenge across Pretoria North.

He encouraged residents to continue reporting potholes and other infrastructure-related concerns to the metro so that maintenance teams can prioritise areas requiring attention.

“Community feedback plays an important role in helping us identify issues on the ground. By working together with residents and city departments, we can continue improving conditions across Ward 2,” he said.

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