Campaign brings GBVF support services to Soshanguve residents

Residents of Soshanguve were given direct access to vital government and community support services during an awareness campaign focused on ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) through economic empowerment.

The campaign held at Marry Me Sports Ground in Ext 3 on July 23 formed part of the End GBVF 100 Days Challenge.

It was led by the Soshanguve SAPS Social Crime Prevention Unit and Sector Managers in partnership with the Community Policing Forum (CPF), the Tshwane Metro, and several government departments and non-governmental organisations.

Sergeant Lesiba Mehala of Soshanguve SAPS said the initiative was aligned with Pillar 5 of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, which focuses on economic power as a key tool in preventing abuse and creating opportunities for survivors and vulnerable members of the community.

Mehala said before the campaign officially opened, organisers conducted a door-to-door mobilisation campaign to encourage residents to attend.

Community members were informed about the wide range of services available and invited to engage directly with participating organisations.

Representatives of several organisations were in attendance. State representatives included SAPS, Tshwane’s Economic Development and Strategic Interest Group units, TMPD, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the departments of Justice, Health and Social Development.

St John Clinic, SANCA, COSUP, People Against Abuse, Thola Ulwazi Based Care and Training, Zakheni Training and Development, Open Disclosure Foundation, AkaSosha Men’s Forum and Katekani Community Projects were also represented.

Financial institutions Nedbank and Standard Bank were among those present.

“Each stakeholder set up information stands where residents received educational material, practical advice, and referrals to relevant services.

“Officials also responded to service-related enquiries, providing community members with guidance on issues ranging from legal support and healthcare to social services, substance abuse programmes and economic development opportunities,” said Mehala.

Community members informed about the wide range of services.

Photo: Supplied.

The campaign highlighted the importance of collaboration between government departments, community organisations, and the private sector in addressing the root causes of GBVF while ensuring victims and those at risk know where to find help.

Mehala said the campaign demonstrated the impact that partnerships can have in creating safer communities.

“By bringing services directly to the people, we were able to raise awareness, provide support, and connect residents with opportunities that can improve their lives,” he said.

He added that economic empowerment remains an essential part of the fight against GBVF, as access to information, employment opportunities, and support services can help reduce vulnerability and give survivors greater independence.

Organisers believe the awareness drive not only strengthened community knowledge about available resources but also reinforced the message that ending gender-based violence requires the involvement of every sector of society.

Mehala reaffirmed the police’s commitment to continue working together to educate communities, improve access to support services, and build a safer future for all residents of Soshanguve.

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