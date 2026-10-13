Foreign objects block Soshanguve sewer, adding health risk

Soshanguve residents have raised health concerns following a two-week sewer blockage caused by foreign objects lodged in a main line.

The blockage at the corner of Xibelani and Phumlani streets was reported on September 28 and was cleared on the morning of October 12.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a technical team was dispatched after receiving the complaint at 17:00 on September 28. Mashigo explained that technicians could not clear the obstruction manually with rodding equipment due to sand, stones, and cloth in the line, requiring specialised hydraulic jetting equipment.

Sewage backing up

The blockage caused sewage to back up into upstream properties, affecting several homes in Soshanguve-F East. Mashigo said teams attended to additional service requests, but the main blockage had to be resolved before upstream issues could be cleared.



Health hazards

The delay sparked worry among residents over unpleasant odours and potential health hazards. Resident Malefu Molebatsi said the sewage caused an unbearable smell in the community, while Themba Shabalala called on the metro to address service delivery issues urgently.

Mashigo acknowledged that sewer gas could pose health and environmental risks due to toxic and flammable compounds from decomposing waste. However, he noted that no illnesses linked to the blockage had been reported.

24-hour target

The metro treats sewer spillages as a priority, targeting a 24-hour turnaround time. Mashigo said turnaround times depend on accessibility and the nature of the obstruction.

He urged residents not to dispose of solid waste or foreign objects into sewer systems and warned against building over municipal infrastructure.

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