Power Day: Cities must learn from farmers

The solution to the energy crisis is not limited to a change of central policy, but lies in the actual actions of communities that have started generating their own power.

This is according to Samantha Graham-Maré, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, who recently addressed a meeting at the Pretoria Sakekamer held at a function during Power Day.

According to Graham-Maré, this is a lesson for cities still battling to find sustainable, resilient solutions to their power challenges.

“Cities now have to learn from what has already been found on farms and towns: that decentralised, smart energy modelling works, provided the proper systems are in place.”

The minister pointed out to Sakekamer members how residents in rural areas who have been badly affected by load-shedding and tariff increases started developing their own solutions: sun panels, boreholes, hybrid systems, and even micro networks. These communities have created economic opportunity out of necessity.

“It’s no longer about being self-sustaining. It has turned into co-responsibility. Not only are they consumers, but they have become producers.”

Although metros such as Cape Town, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have begun to facilitate the sale of private energy, other urban municipalities are still falling behind.

Graham-Maré painted a picture of cities where neighbourhoods, business parks and institutions share, balance and sell energy, all within local networks.

She also warned that markets are increasingly taking note of carbon footprints of products, even with urban industries.

“Energy solutions are not only about keeping the lights on any more. It has become a competitive advantage in global trade.”

The transformation of the energy industry is, according to Graham-Maré, not merely a government project, but a grassroots movement.

“It’s not abstract plans on paper. It’s a warehouse filled with batteries, a solar panel on the roof, and a businessman who didn’t want to wait for Eskom. Cities now have the opportunity to join up or fall behind.”

A record 32 000 visitors attended Kragdag (Power Day) this year.

More than 620 exhibitors displayed from the latest technology to practical agricultural solutions, as well as handmade products at the exhibition site at Diamantvallei just outside of Pretoria.

Music and entertainment ensured a lively atmosphere on the Aquafer ATTSA stage, with artists entertaining young and old.

“This is where doers get together,” said managing director HP Steyn. “Power Day is not just an exhibition. It’s an independent movement.”

