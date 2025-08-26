Nieuw Muckleneuk residents rally to fence and revive neglected park

The South of Middel (SoM) precinct community in Nieuw Muckleneuk is urging locals to join a Community Upliftment Precinct (CUP) to protect and improve a park that was once a tennis court.

The park has now fallen into disrepair, plagued by vandalism, illegal activities, and unsafe conditions.

Briony Allen of SoM said the group recently received a three-year lease from the metro to manage the park.

“With permission secured, we’re ready to install a high-quality ClearVu fence 2.1m high and 430m long, to ensure safer public use for everyone,” she said.

Allen said the fencing project is a key step in making the park safer and more enjoyable for residents.

She explained that the fence seeks to prevent vandalism and create a safe space for families and community members to enjoy.

“Every donation, big or small, brings us closer to completing this important project.

“Your contribution will directly support the installation of fencing to safeguard our green space for generations to come.”

The SoM CUP has several objectives for the park, but enhancing safety and security, preserving natural habitats, and fostering a family-friendly environment are at the top of its list.

Faan Nel, speaking on behalf of SoM, explained that the community group was registered as a non-profit company in July 2024. They were later recognised as a CUP by the metro.

“This allowed the organisation to assist the municipality with services such as streetlight repairs, pothole maintenance, tree pruning, parks upkeep, and pavements.”

He said the CUP funding comes from a combination of residents, sponsors, and local businesses. Plans to implement regular monthly contributions to support ongoing security and maintenance are in the pipeline.

Nel added that the group was formed in response to urban decay and safety concerns, including mismanagement of local businesses, illegal activity, and poorly maintained public spaces.

“The tennis court’s condition was dire. Fences have been destroyed, landscaping is overgrown, and the park has become a hotspot for illegal activity and dumping.”

SoM prepared a proposal for the metro to officially take over park maintenance.

“Our group provides improved lighting, and involvement of local unemployed residents through the Grasshoppers programme will follow,” Nel said.

The CUP engages the community through public meetings, social media, and a dedicated WhatsApp group, ensuring residents have a voice in projects.

Their previous successes include repairing over 100 streetlights and fostering a stronger sense of community, building relationships with municipal officials, and improving service delivery.

“If we achieve a safe, pleasant, and clean recreational park for the community, the project will be considered a success. We want to create a space that families and wildlife alike can enjoy for years to come.”

