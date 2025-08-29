Things to do for the last weekend of August

In the last weekend of August and as locals welcome spring, Rekord is sharing these fun events to visit:



Family Fun Day, Pretoria Caravans and Outdoor, Saturday, August 30

Get ready for an epic fun day for the whole family.

Enjoy live broadcasts, delicious food, and endless fun activities for kids.

Also explore the latest caravans and gear, plus awesome giveaways and specials.

It’s a FREE day out for all ages so, make sure to bring everyone!

The fun is on from 08:00 to 15:00.

Pro Patria Museum Day, Fort Schanskop, August 30

Family days call for some fun at the museum!

Discover history and listen to military stories that will make you feel nostalgic for days gone by as you explore and create new memories.

Starts at 09:00.

My Car Boot Sale, Groenkloof, Sunday, August 31





Spend time with the family. treasure hunting for preloved collectibles, antiques, vintage décor, books and music, thrift fashion and so much more.

Starts at 07:30.

Women’s Fashion and Photography Experience, Centurion, Friday, August 29

Get ready to elevate your craft at a women’s shutter and style experience.

Learn from top pros, shoot live runways with real designers and models, and network with fellow creatives.

Starts at 09:00.

Hazel ACC and Food Market, Lynnwood, Saturday, August 30

Calling all nature lovers, experience a day of perfect balance between nature and shopping, with fresh and delicious products, including international foods, fresh produce, handmade treats and many more.

Be ready to explore the arts, crafts, and culture market for unique, handmade treasures like silver jewellery, garden bird treats, indoor plants and more.

The market is on every Saturday from 08:00 to 14:00.

