Pretoria police appeal for help finding woman missing for weeks

The police are requesting urgent help from the public to help in locating Dikeledi Ndala, from Mamelodi East who has been missing since August 2024.

Police spokesperson, Constable Penelope Khulong, said the 32-year-old from Mamelodi was reported missing by her mother, but the mother cannot provide the exact date when Ndala was last seen.

However, her mother says that during August 2024, she was at home with her daughter, and she left with her boyfriend, saying they would be going to Mamelodi West.

She never came home, and no-one has any knowledge of where she is.

It is reported by the police that her mother has tried to look for her, but never located her, or her boyfriend.

“The victim has a butterfly tattoo on her back and a candle tattoo on her right leg,” said Khulong.

It is unknown what Ndala was wearing on the day she disappeared.

The police further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079, Crime Stop on 08600 1111. The MySAPS app can also b used to provide information.

All information will be treated as confidential and callers may choose to remain anonymous.

