New brigadiers appointed as the metro intensifies crackdown on crime

The metro has announced the appointment of new brigadiers to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

According to MMC for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, this move is aimed at strengthening leadership and intensifying efforts to combat crime across the metro.

He said the appointments marked an important milestone in the city’s mission to reclaim streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces from criminals.

“The metro welcomes the appointment of new brigadiers to the Tshwane Metro Police Department. This is a critical step in strengthening the leadership team tasked with safeguarding our communities,” Coetzee said.

He congratulated the newly-appointed officers and praised their dedication to serving the people of Tshwane.

“As the MMC for Community Safety, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the new brigadiers.”

Coetzee said their well-deserved appointments are a recognition of their dedication and capability.

He added that he is confident that their leadership will further empower the TMPD to provide visible, results-oriented policing.

Coetzee stressed that the message to criminals was clear: Tshwane will not tolerate lawlessness.

“We must send a clear message in Tshwane that criminals have no place to hide. Our communities deserve to live in a city that is safe, orderly and governed by the rule of law,” he said.

The metro reaffirmed its commitment to building a safer and more secure capital for all residents.

