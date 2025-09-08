Fire at Eersterust school: Quick response averts tragedy

A potentially tragic incident was narrowly avoided on the morning of September 8 at Eersterust Secondary School when a fire swept through asbestos classrooms, some of which are unused labs.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the school’s 900 learners, teachers or staff.

The blaze quickly engulfed the affected classrooms.

Ward Councillor Debyré Williams-Moses, who was alerted by local residents after noticing plumes of smoke rising from the school, arrived on the scene within five minutes. She is a councillor for the Patriotic Alliance in Tshwane, PA Chief whip,

IDP Chairperson of Section79 Oversight committee and member of Tshwane Multiparty Women Caucus.

According to Williams-Moses, the Tshwane Fire Brigade responded rapidly and arrived at the school within minutes.

She said their swift and effective intervention prevented a disaster, especially as three full gas bottles were situated on the terrain.

“We can only be thankful for the quick calls made to the fire station by both the community and the school,” said Williams-Moses.

“The Tshwane Fire Brigade must be commended for their excellent service, which prevented a catastrophe.”

She said preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been started by learners smoking on school grounds.

Footage of learners fleeing the school grounds has reportedly circulated among local community safety groups, further confirming the panic that ensued during the fire.

School authorities confirmed to anxious parents that no injuries occurred. The learners were not sent home.

It was confirmed to Rekord by the school authorities that this was largely due to the successful implementation of the school’s evacuation plan and the quick action of school staff and learners, as well as the immediate action of the fire brigade.

The Gauteng Department of Education is expected to release further statements regarding the incident and the future of the damaged infrastructure.

Williams-Moses said that after she inspected the terrain, it was clear there was serious water damage to some classrooms as well as to the contents thereof. She estimated that five classrooms might be affected.

While the immediate threat has passed, community leaders are raising the alarm over the long-term health risks posed by the asbestos-containing structures that make up the school.

One community leader, who spoke anonymously to Rekord, warned that exposure to the fumes could lead to serious health issues for learners and staff.

“These classrooms should have been replaced a long time ago. The Department of Education had already earmarked the school for infrastructure upgrades, but no action has been taken.”

Asbestos, a banned material in many countries, remains present in several older school buildings in South Africa.

Community members are now calling for urgent intervention from provincial authorities to remove all asbestos structures from Eersterust Secondary School and accelerate previously promised upgrades.

The Gauteng Department of Education was approached for comment, and will be added as soon as it is received.

– Click here to see a video of the fire:

Fire at Eersterust school: Video 1

Read more: https://t.co/t067w7GmJ1 pic.twitter.com/QvHZLigKwY — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) September 8, 2025

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.