16 Reservoirs pinpointed as source of Tshwane’s high water consumption

The Tshwane metro is experiencing excessive water consumption, which is likely to put residents and businesses at risk of having no water.

The metro warned that if the current consumption practice did not change, residents would experience prolonged water supply interruptions, potentially “even before the hot summer season starts”.

An urgent call has been made to residents to use water responsibly as reservoir levels show a noticeable decline due to increased demand.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored, emphasising that the metro’s water resources are under pressure.

“We have seen a significant drop in some of our reservoir levels, and this signals that we are entering a period where demand outweighs supply. If we do not act now, Tshwane faces the risk of dry taps in certain communities.”

“The levels of the city’s reservoirs and towers have been dropping extraordinarily in the last two weeks. The city has so far identified 16 highest consuming reservoirs. It has come to our attention that consumers who are supplied by these reservoirs are the main contributors to the overall high volume of consumption within the city,” Mashigo said. “The demand in the areas supplied by the identified reservoirs is exceeding what the city can provide, compelling the city to surpass its licenced figure of the amount of water it should source from Rand Water. The water utility is currently pumping about 926 million litres per day to Tshwane, when it is supposed to be pumping 662 million litres per day.” “This is 22% more than the city’s permitted limit,” Mashigo said.

The municipality explained that summer months generally result in higher water usage, largely due to irrigation, outdoor activities, and increased household consumption.

While this pattern is expected every year, the combination of limited rainfall and escalating demand has heightened the strain on existing infrastructure.

To safeguard the stability of supply, the metro has urged residents to adopt water-saving measures immediately.

These include fixing household leaks, reducing outdoor water use, avoiding unnecessary car washing, and limiting irrigation to early mornings or late evenings when evaporation is lower.

“Every drop saved makes a difference. Water is a shared resource, and its sustainability depends on collective action.

“By being responsible with consumption, residents not only help keep the taps running but also ensure that future generations inherit a reliable water system.”

Mashigo added that prolonged neglect of responsible usage could lead to both short-term interruptions and long-term infrastructure challenges.

He reminded consumers to adhere to water restrictions:

• No watering or irrigation of gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler system between 06:00 and 18:00.

• No use of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

• No washing of vehicles with a hosepipe.

• No filling or top-up of swimming pools or water features.

He appealed directly to residents, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility.

“This is not just a government issue. We need households, businesses, and communities to do their part. By working together, we can stabilise our supply and avoid the inconvenience of water cuts,” he said.

The metro also confirmed that it continues to invest in upgrading water infrastructure, but added that conservation efforts remain essential, especially during peak demand seasons.

“Infrastructure improvements take time, but behavioural changes can happen instantly. Residents have the power to help us avoid a crisis,” concluded Mashigo.

Here are the highest consuming reservoirs and the areas they supply:

Bakenkop reservoir:

• Brakfontein 399-JR

• Celtisdal (all extensions)

• Clubview (all extensions)

• Cranbrookvale

• Eldoraigne (all extensions)

• Hennopspark (all extensions)

• Lyttelton 381-JR

• Lyttelton AH

• Raslouw AH

• Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions)

• Swartkop 383-JR

• Tamara Park

• Villarosa

• Wierdapark

• Zwartkop 356-JR

Brakfontein Reservoir:

• Brakfontein 390-JR

• Bronberrik

• Clubview Ext 78

• Cranbrookvale

• Eldoraigne (all extensions)

• Hennopspark (all extensions)

• Lyttelton 381-JR

• Simarlo AH

• Verwoerdburgstad

• Zwartkop (all extensions)

Erasmia Reservoir areas are:

• Christoburg

• Erasmia (all extensions)

• Erasmia 350-JR

• Hoekplaats 384-JR

• Lekkerhoekie 411-JR and 450-JR

• Mooiplaats 355-JR

• Sunderland Ridge (all extensions)

Constantia Park Reservoir:

• Constantia Park

• Erasmusrand

• Garsfontein 374-Jr

• Moreletapark

• Moreletapark Extensions 1, 2 and 15

• Newlands

• Waterkloof 378-Jr

• Waterkloof Glen

• Waterkloof Glen Extensions 1 and 4

• Waterkloof Heights Extensions 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 14 and 18

• Waterkloof Ridge

• Waterkloofpark

• Waterkloofpark Extension 2

• Waterkloof Extension 1

• Constantia Park Extensions 0, 2 and 3

• Erasmuskloof

• Erasmuskloof Extensions 3 and 4

• Newlands Extension 2

Ga-Rankuwa East, Ga-Rankuwa West and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Reservoirs:

• Ga-Rankuwa (all units)

• Medunsa 237-JR

• Sjambok Zijn oude kraal 258-JR

• Kafferskraal 308-JR

• Ga-Rankuwa view

• Kameelfontein 257-JR

• Syferfontein 430-JQ

• Krelingspost 425-JQ

• Uitvalgrond 434-JQ

• De Wildt AH,Ga-Rankuwa Z1

• Rama 768-JR

• Ga-Rankuwa industrial

Kruisfontein Reservoir:

• Soshanguve South (all extensions)

• Soshanguve Blocks A, B, TT, VV and XX

• Wentzelrust 223-JR

• Soshanguve East

• Kruisfontein 262-JR

• Kruisfontein 259-JR

• Klip-kruisfontein 708-JR

Lotus Gardens Reservoir :

• Fort 646-JR

• Fort West (all extensions)

• Lotus Gardens (all extensions)

• Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Soshanguve DD Reservoir areas:

• Bultfontein 107-JR

• Klippan 102-JR

• Mabopane Unit CV

• New Eersterust (all extensions)

Soshanguve (all extensions)

• Sterkwater 106-JR

• Stinkwater, Zoutpan 104-JR

• Winterveld Extension 4

Soshanguve L Reservoir:

• De Beers

• Kopanong (all extensions)

• Kruisfontein 359-JR and 262-JR

• Onderstepoort 266-JR

• Onderstepoort (all extensions)

• Rietgat 611-JR and Wentzelrust 223-JR

• Mabopane S

• The Farm 670-JR

Rooihuiskraal Reservoir:

• Brakfontein 390-JR, 399-JR and 419-JR

• Celtisdal (all extensions)

• Hennopspark (all extensions)

• Heuweloord (all extensions)

• Kosmosdal (all extensions)

• Monavoni AH

• Olievenhoutbosch

• Rooihuiskraal (all extensions)

• Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions)

• The Reeds (all extensions)

• Wierdapark (all extensions)

Magalieskruin Reservoir:

• Hartebeestfontein 324-JR

• Wonderboom

Montana reservoir:

• Annlin

• Christiaanville

• Cynthia Vale

• Derdepoortpark

• Doornpoort

• Kenley AH

• Kozeni AH

• Magalieskruin

• Montana (all extensions)

• Montana AH

• Montana Park

• Montana Tuine

• Pumulani AH

• Sinoville

• Wolmaranspoort AH

Sinoville HL and Sinoville LL Reservoirs

• Sinoville (all extensions)

