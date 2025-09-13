Manhunt launched after police officer shot and killed in Hammanskraal

The police in Gauteng have initiated a manhunt for three suspects following the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old police officer in Temba, Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Friday, September 12.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili reported that the constable, stationed at the Temba Crime Prevention Unit, was killed during a shootout with suspects in the Chris Hani section, Block G.

“It is reported that police officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, a white VW Polo,” she explained. “When the police approached the suspects, a shootout ensued, resulting in the police officer being fatally injured.”

Muridili added that the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby bushes. No arrests have been made thus far, and an investigation is currently underway.

“Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application,” she stated.

The station management, along with Employee Health and Wellness, has arranged for the family and colleagues of the deceased officer to receive the necessary psychosocial support.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen officer.

“On Sunday, September 14, we will be commemorating four of our officials who were killed in the line of duty. It is disheartening that we will be doing so with this incident still fresh in our minds. This serves as a reminder that we are under attack from criminals. We will not be deterred; we will continue the fight against the scourge of police killings and crime in this province,” said Lt Gen Mthombeni.

