Brooklyn police sergeant’s disappearance under investigation after safe return

A Brooklyn sergeant who was missing for six days will undergo medical evaluation, following his safe reunion with his family yesterday evening.

The sergeant was reported missing on September 9, having failed to report for duty on September 8 and 9, despite being scheduled for High Court duties this week.

His vehicle was later found abandoned at Church Square, sparking a citywide search involving specialised police teams.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, a prosecutor stationed at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court noticed Sergeant Ben Moloko wandering near the corner of Pretorius and Paul Kruger streets at around 20:00 on September 15.

The prosecutor immediately alerted the senior public prosecutor, who contacted the police.

“Moloko was taken home without any injuries and will undergo a thorough medical evaluation today, September 16,” said Muridili.

Police had earlier called on the public to assist with information on his whereabouts.

Muridili confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moloko’s disappearance is still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn sergeant mysteriously disappears

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.