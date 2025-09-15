Brooklyn sergeant mysteriously disappears

Police are requesting assistance in locating a sergeant stationed at the Brooklyn police station, who was reported missing on September 9.

The officer, Sergeant Ben Moloko, was last seen on September 9 at the corner of Pretorius and WF Nkomo streets in Pretoria.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, he failed to report for duty on September 8, despite being scheduled for High Court duties throughout the week.

“When he did not report again on Tuesday, his family was contacted, prompting the station to open a missing person’s enquiry.”

Muridili said investigators later found Moloko’s vehicle parked at Church Square in Pretoria Central.

She added that a specialised team, including SAPS K9 and Search and Rescue units, has been deployed to search areas the sergeant frequented.

“The investigation intensified when a body was discovered in Mogogelo, North West, on September 14,” said Muridili.

She stated that the police Forensic Services’ Victim Identification Unit has obtained DNA samples from the sergeant’s family to determine whether it is Moloko.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Brooklyn Detective Colonel Kgokong Abel Mabelane at 082 461 6407.

According to Muridili, investigations are ongoing, and the search for Moloko continues.

