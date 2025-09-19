One dead, five injured in Centurion single-vehicle crash

One person was fatally wounded and five others were injured in a tragic accident on Friday evening, September 19, along Holland Road on the R114, Centurion.

It is reported that one vehicle allegedly lost control and rolled after colliding with a pole.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and treated a total of six patients.

One patient sustained serious injuries and was transported under advanced life support care to a local medical facility.

Emergency Medical Solutions spokesperson Dean Slater stated that the crash occurred at approximately 16:50.

Slater said the vehicle, a small bakkie, had several passengers in the back when it veered off the road.

“The vehicle hit a pole, leaving a visible dent on its side, before it rolled with people inside. Sadly, one patient was ejected from the vehicle and passed away on the scene,” said Slater.

Several others, more lightly wounded, were taken by various emergency services for further medical attention.

“In total, there were six patients involved: one deceased, one priority two patient transported under advanced care, and the rest were walking wounded,” Slater confirmed.

Emergency Medical Solutions, along with other medical services, remained on the scene until all patients had been treated and transported.

ALSO READ: Residents question Garsfontein Road tender process

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.