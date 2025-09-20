Community pride shines as Ward 69 gardens face rebuilding

Residents in Ward 69 were left concerned and disappointed after five of their 13 community gardens were vandalised, leaving volunteers disheartened and questioning the future of community projects.

The gardens have become symbols of pride and unity for locals, who donated their time, energy, and resources to transform neglected spaces into areas of hope and social cohesion.

Ward 69 Councillor Cindy Billson said that the gardens were vandalised on September 10.

She noted that these projects were created as part of an ongoing effort to uplift the area and combat urban decay.

“They reflect the pride our residents take in their community, with individuals and groups giving their own time, energy, and resources to build something positive for Ward 69,” said Billson.

She highlighted that the gardens are more than just plants.

“They are a beacon of hope. They bring people together, foster social cohesion, and stand as proof that when communities unite, neglected spaces can be transformed into places of pride and purpose.”

Billson said the vandalism cuts deeply, explaining that while many residents strive to uplift and grow, others choose to destroy.

She added that, given the extent of the destruction across five gardens, it is difficult to dismiss the act as random.

“It appears to have been a deliberate, orchestrated act. In a single night, eight years of work, care, and dedication were trampled on.”

Despite the setback, Billson urged the community to remember the positive impact of the gardens.

“The very existence of these gardens is proof of what our community can achieve when we refuse to give in to decay. We rebuilt before, and we will rebuild again because Ward 69’s pride cannot be vandalised,” she said.

The vandalised gardens include two gardens on Estcourt Road, Bakenkop Garden, the Bike Park, and the garden at the crossing towards Hoërskool Zwartkop.

A community rebuild is planned for Saturday, September 27.

Billson invited residents to join hands, stand together, and keep growing the ward.

Designer Sheevan Moodley, responsible for the garden at the corner of Theuns van Niekerk and Hendrik Verwoerd streets, said he felt saddened when he learnt about the damage.

“When I first learnt about the damage, it saddened me. We worked hard to create something for the community. It feels unfair when someone takes that away,” said Moodley.

He expressed that the vandals do not care about the community and wouldn’t like it if it happened where they live.

Moodley explained what the gardens mean to him personally.

“The gardens give me pride and happiness for my community. I want to improve where I live.”

He said the vandalism could discourage other community members from participating in future projects.

“It lowers morale. We were making progress, and people were happy with the changes. Now, it feels like a setback. It takes time and money to improve the area, and when it gets destroyed, it demotivates us,” he said.

He also discussed possible measures to protect community projects.

“We could consider security, but that costs money. The real solution is for the community to stand up and take ownership. We shouldn’t rely on security to feel safe.”

Despite the setback, Moodley believes residents will come together to rebuild.

“However, it can be disheartening. People feel discouraged when they see destruction,” he said.

This vandalism comes after a wave of community-led efforts earlier in the year that residents were proud of.

In January, residents of Eldoraigne and Rooihuiskraal North had transformed neglected areas into beautiful gardens while tackling illegal dumping sites.

At the time, Diana Dean, who spearheaded the Eldoraigne Library garden, reflected on the initiative that began eight years ago, saying it was aimed at beautifying the area and instilling community pride.

“We just wanted to make the area beautiful so that even when people drive past, it looks nice,” said Dean.

Kobus Coetzee, who worked on Frederik Street, said that his efforts to clean a veld plagued by overflowing dustbins had drastically improved the area’s cleanliness and safety, particularly for school children.

Coetzee’s project was supported by the local school and the community, resulting in indigenous plants, new kerbing, and dustbins.

“The cleanliness, neatness and security of the area have greatly improved,” he said.

Other residents, including Anette Cronje, Gillian Coetzee, Fred Serfontein, and Maxi de Villiers, also contributed to gardens across the ward, turning dumping grounds and neglected spaces into flourishing community areas.

According to residents, these initiatives not only improved the visual appeal of the neighbourhood but also fostered a sense of unity and responsibility among residents.

