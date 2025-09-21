Fiery collision on R25 Highway kills two motorists

Two people lost their lives in a motor vehicle collision near the R25 Highway at Witpoortjie, Bronkhorstspruit, this afternoon.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, the crash involved two vehicles, one of which caught alight on impact.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a call through the Emergency Command Centre and immediately began extinguishing the blaze.

“Unfortunately, two people lost their lives, and medical services transported one patient to a nearby medical facility,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

Emergency Medical Solutions spokesperson Dean Slater said multiple vehicles were involved in this accident.

“People were killed in a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident where the vehicles caught fire and burned.”

Radebe-Kgiba said the circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear and urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly along busy routes.

The EMS also reminded residents of the importance of knowing what to do when reporting emergencies.

“When reporting an emergency, remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the Emergency Services operator to phone you back, should the need arise,” advised Radebe-Kgiba.

The department further encouraged residents to report any fire or rescue emergencies by dialling 107 toll-free or calling 012 358 6300/6400.

