From crime fight to youth upliftment in Soshanguve

A group of determined community members is keeping their community in Soshanguve safe.

The Soshanguve Neighbourhood Watch Patrol Unit (NWPU) was formed in 2021, at the height of rising crime in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

Driven by the urgent need to protect their families, schools, and community spaces, the organisation was born out of the belief that their community’s safety is their responsibility.

The founder, Katleho Tsotetsi, alongside co-founders Goodwin Mabusela, Michael Mokwena, and Solomon Maunatlala, spearheaded the initiative, which enjoyed strong support from both residents and businesses.

“The community response was overwhelmingly positive. From the start, businesses and residents backed us, showing trust in what we stood for,” said Tsotetsi.

NWPU’s core mission is two-fold: to fight crime and to eradicate poverty, both through community programmes.

Their patrols take place daily, starting as early as 03:30 around the Maria Rantho Community Health Centre.

Tostetsi said at this hour, elderly residents and patients gather to queue outside the clinic, or walk to transport pick-up points.

NWPU members provide much-needed safety for these vulnerable groups, ensuring they are not targeted by criminals.

“The unit initially covered the entire Soshanguve Block L. However, with the rise of other safety groups, NWPU later streamlined its focus to specific zones while maintaining collaboration across the community.”

The local organisation is also committed to youth development. Participation is open to community members aged 18 years and above, with recruitment based on both character and interest in serving the community.

The unit aims to instil values such as social responsibility, teamwork, and collaboration, and prepare young people for leadership roles in society.

Tsotetsi explained that through their programmes, they don’t just fight crime.

“We shape young people into responsible, empowered citizens who can uplift the community.

“Regular meetings and awareness campaigns further encourage youth involvement, creating a strong sense of ownership and pride among the next generation.”

Since its inception, NWPU has achieved several notable milestones. Local schools in Soshanguve Block L have formally acknowledged their efforts, while community members and stakeholders like Boss Engen Garage have offered support.

In 2022 and 2023, it carried out several successful programmes. These included sanitary towel donations to schools, a drug and substance abuse awareness campaign – in partnership with SAPS and other stakeholders – and the Ngwana Mo Afrika a Rutege school safety programme.

The latter saw unannounced visits to schools for searches of weapons, drugs, and disruptive behaviour, which contributed to safer learning environments.

Despite its successes, NWPU faces significant challenges: lack of resources, limited funding, and insufficient support from higher authorities all make operations difficult.

The demands of patrolling also take a toll on members, who often receive emergency calls in the middle of the night, without proper equipment or compensation.

While some community members contribute small monthly donations, sustainability remains a struggle.

NWPU’s vision extends beyond community patrols. Tsotetsi and his team aim to build one of the best security and training service companies in Tshwane, eventually becoming a feared armed response service, while continuing to fight poverty through empowerment initiatives.

The organisation has already started partnerships with law enforcement agencies outside Soshanguve to broaden its impact.

Their success is measured not only in reduced crime but also in the personal growth of volunteers, feedback from beneficiaries, and the long-term sustainability of their programmes.

“Our dream is a united community where every resident feels secure, valued, and empowered to build a better future. A Soshanguve where young people have opportunities, families work together with leaders to reduce crime, and community pride drives sustainable development.”

