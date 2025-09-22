Police open murder and attempted murder case after Brooklyn shooting

Police have confirmed that a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened following a dramatic shooting incident at the Pretoria High School Old Boys’ Club in Brooklyn on Sunday.

This as one suspect was fatally shot and another wounded when they attempted to rob a vehicle owner at gunpoint, only to have the owner draw his firearm to retaliate.

At the scene, police found carbreaking implements and a car alarm jammer in the vehicle used by the four suspects.

According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the incident occurred when a man and his family returning to their car noticed four suspects inside and next to his car.

“It is alleged that as he approached, one of the males pointed him with a firearm and he drew his firearm and shot at the males,” Masondo said.

During the exchange, one suspect was fatally shot, while another sustained injuries, and was transported to hospital under police guard.

A third suspect was apprehended by members of the community, and a fourth suspect managed to flee the scene on foot.

Police have also opened a case of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspects were allegedly targeting high-value cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Fortuner.

Masondo confirmed that investigators recovered evidence from the suspects’ vehicle.

The case is under active investigation, with police continuing their search for the fourth suspect, who escaped.

The incident occurred just before 11:30, and according to CSI Tactical Manager, Kobus Olivier, parents and children, who were at the venue for a cricket match, were left shaken after being instructed to lie flat on the field while gunfire erupted in the parking area.

Fortunately, no bystanders or patrons were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

Chairman of the Old Boy’s Club, Kyriacos Flouditoits, commented, “This morning, several individuals parked at the club. They allegedly attempted to steal a visitor’s vehicle from the premises.

“During this incident, a member of the public discharged a firearm, resulting in the deaths of two of the individuals and the arrest of a third,” explained Flouditoits.

“We are reviewing our security protocols in consultation with professional security advisors. Normal operations will continue. We respect the legal process and will not speculate on circumstances while the matter is under police investigation.”

