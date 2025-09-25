Police unite with community stakeholders to celebrate Heritage Day

Police in Tshwane joined hands with key community stakeholders to mark Heritage Day with a vibrant celebration at Soshanguve Crossing on September 24.

The event, organised under the leadership of Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine, reflected more than just a commemoration of cultural heritage.

It stood as a testament to the value of collaboration between law enforcement, government departments, civic organisations, and the broader community.

Local businesses also lent their support, ensuring that the celebration carried a strong sense of inclusivity and shared responsibility.

The festivities provided a platform for participants not only to embrace South Africa’s rich cultural diversity but also to highlight the importance of building stronger ties between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

With music, cultural performances, and symbolic displays of heritage, the event reinforced the idea that unity is as vital in celebrating identity as it is in combating crime.

In his keynote address, Thine extended his gratitude to all the partners who made the event possible, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to creating a safer and more cohesive Tshwane.

“Heritage Day is not only a reminder of where we come from, but also a celebration of what we can achieve when we stand together.

“In Tshwane, our unity goes beyond fighting crime; it extends to embracing and honouring the cultural richness that makes us one people.

“Today, we celebrate diversity as a source of strength, and we recommit ourselves to building a city where safety, respect, and mutual understanding form the foundation of our future,” he said.

The day’s activities created opportunities for meaningful engagement between the public and various safety stakeholders.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said officials and partners interacted with residents, listening to their concerns while also showcasing services available to them.

He added that the Community Policing Forums (CPFs), often seen as the critical link between SAPS and residents, also play a prominent role.

“Their involvement underscored the shared responsibility of maintaining peace and safety at the grassroots level.

“By actively participating in celebrations like Heritage Day, CPFs demonstrate policing is not only about enforcement but also about fostering unity and understanding.”

Van Dyk commended local businesses for playing their part in advancing community safety.

He said their contribution to the day’s success reflected the growing recognition that crime prevention and social cohesion require a collective effort across sectors.

