Police continue search for missing five-month-old

Police are searching for five-month-old Thandeka Nyamane, who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Investigating officer Sergeant T Sithole from the Pretoria Moot SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, confirmed that the baby has not yet been found.

He said police are continuing their search, but could not provide further details on the investigation.

The update comes after Thandeka’s mother and her friend were arrested on September 10 on charges of child neglect, just four days after the baby went missing.

At the time, police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk explained that the two women had allegedly left their babies alone in a house at Fountain Squatter Camp in Lyttelton while they went out drinking at a nearby tavern.

“They were taking turns to check on the children. When it was her [the mother’s] turn, she found that her child was missing,” said Van Dyk.

Thandeka was last seen at her family home in the early hours of September 6.

Her mother said she saw her around 05:00, but when she returned to the house shortly after that, the baby was gone.

The missing baby is described as chubby in build, with black hair and dark eyes, of small height and average weight. She was last seen wearing a pink, fluffy onesie with a hood.

Anyone with information about where she could be found is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant T Sithole, at 071 675 7489.

Alternatively, residents can reach out to Carina Bam at 071 243 3065.

