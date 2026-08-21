Over 1000 Soshanguve families gain legal home ownership

A total of 1 362 title deeds were issued to beneficiaries in Soshanguve during the 2025/26 financial year, making the township the biggest beneficiary of the Tshwane Metro’s title deed programme.

The figure forms part of the 2 821 title deeds issued across the city during the financial year, as the metro works to address the backlog in registration and ensure that beneficiaries of government-subsidised housing receive the ownership documents to which they are entitled.

The Soshanguve figure accounts for nearly half of all deeds issued by the metro during the financial year.

MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka said the issuing of title deeds was aimed at advancing home ownership while restoring dignity to residents.

“The issuing of title deeds is an important step towards ensuring that residents have formal ownership of their homes.”

According to the metro, a title provides greater home ownership security via legal certainty.

The city said home ownership goes beyond having a place to live, as families now have legitimate possession of an asset they can pass on to future generations.

Maluleka said that the municipality would secure the processing and handing over of title deeds to beneficiaries by continuing to co-operate with the appropriate stakeholders.

Through its ongoing ‘Title Deeds Friday’ initiative, the city is accelerating the handover of outstanding title deeds while creating opportunities to engage directly with communities.

The programme assists residents who may face challenges in obtaining or collecting their title deeds, the metro said.

The latest figures show Soshanguve significantly ahead of other areas in the number of title deeds issued during the financial year.

New Eersterus recorded the second-highest number with 549 title deeds, followed by Olievenhoutbosch with 216, while Mamelodi recorded 142 and Mabopane 126.

Other areas included Ga-Rankuwa, where 94 title deeds were issued, Nellmapius with 85, Winterveldt with 60 and Atteridgeville with 44.

“Residents with outstanding title deeds have been urged to visit their local municipal offices to collect their documents when they have been processed and are available,” said Maluleka.

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