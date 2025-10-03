Gauteng tackles school meal payment delays, expands support for learners

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says it is addressing delayed payments in its nutrition programme and cracking down on illegal schools.

GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that no learner has gone without food, despite financial pressures affecting the Extended National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

He said that the national programme, funded by the Department of Basic Education, continues to provide daily meals to learners in Quintiles1 –3 no-fee schools.

“Gauteng, however, introduced its own Extended NSNP to also cover learners in Quintile 4 and 5 schools, where increasing numbers of families are struggling with food insecurity.”

According to Mabona, the expansion was necessary to support vulnerable children in households that, while not classified as being the poorest, still face significant financial strain.

However, the rising demand, combined with shrinking budgets, has placed pressure on the system.

“Some service providers have experienced delays in receiving payment, leading to frustration and uncertainty. “The GDE confirmed that all outstanding payments will be honoured and that measures are being put in place to prevent similar delays in the future,” said Mabona.

He added that the provincial government is also working with national authorities to review the current school quintile system, which many critics argue no longer reflects the realities of learners’ socio-economic backgrounds.

“The Extended NSNP is vital for learner wellbeing and concentration in the classroom,” said Mabona. “We remain committed to ensuring learners receive daily nutritious meals and that no child is left behind because of their home circumstances.”

Alongside these nutrition concerns, Mabona said the department is also clamping down on unregistered schools, warning parents of the dangers posed by institutions operating outside the law.

He added that these schools are not registered in the Education Management Information System, which means learner reports issued by them are invalid, teachers are not regulated, and matriculants risk being denied certification.

Mabona explained that through its Independent Schools Directorate, the department has been actively closing illegal schools and relocating affected learners to properly registered institutions.

“Over the past five years, approximately 1 200 learners have been transitioned, with remedial and psychosocial support provided to help them adjust academically and emotionally.”

He urged parents to verify a school’s registration status before enrolling their children.

“Illegal schools exploit families, charge fees without accountability, and leave learners at a serious disadvantage.”

Community members are encouraged to use the GDE’s dedicated hotlines to report suspicious schools, with several cases already before the courts.

Mabona said both the nutrition and illegal schools initiatives form part of its broader strategy to promote equity, learner safety, and quality education across Gauteng.

“This is about building a system that protects learners, supports families, and strengthens education,” he added.

