Mams school celebrates Literacy Day with poems and storytelling

Mamelodi learners were encouraged to read more books after a literacy initiative at FF Ribeiro Primary School in Mamelodi West.

This follows a Literacy Day event held at the school on Tuesday, September 30, at the end of Literacy Month.

Educational assistant at the school, Tumelo Ramokhoase, said the event was all about improving literacy and increasing the love of reading among learners.

Ramokgoase said it aimed to encourage learners to take more of an interest in reading for pleasure, as well as a way of increasing their knowledge about a topic. They were also encouraged to come and visit the school’s newly reopened library.

“We have put on this particular event because in 2021, studies revealed that almost 81% of Grade 4 learners couldn’t read for comprehension. This event is aimed at changing that within our own schools,” said Ramokgoase. “The event also brought different types of literacy and literature-based activities to the learners, in both English and Sepedi,” he said.

The grade 1–7 learners had the opportunity to recite a poem taught to them by their parents at home, recite from their favourite books, and participate in a Spelling Bee.

Grade 7 learner, Rethabile Chiloane, said it is important to celebrate Literacy Day, because it inspires learners to read more books and learn more about their heritage.

Chiloane added that reading can teach people about many things, and it helps people to follow their dreams.

She recited a poem about knowledge, about inspiring other people, and about encouraging people to believe in themselves.

Deputy principal, Nono Mashigo, said it is important to celebrate Literacy Day, as it inspires learners, especially those struggling with reading.

“We are planning to host the literacy event annually,” said Mashigo.

