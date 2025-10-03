Pretoria gears up for a weekend of pride, music and markets

Pretoria is set for a vibrant weekend filled with colour, music, food, family fun, and community spirit.

From Pride celebrations and awareness walks to live markets, skating exhibitions, and even a vinyl record fair, here’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Pretoria Pride Parade @ Centurion Rugby Club – Sat, Oct 4

The countdown is on for the Pretoria Pride Parade, taking place on Saturday, October 4, at the Centurion Rugby Club.

Now in its 14th edition, Pretoria Pride promises a day of unity and celebration.

Gates open at 09:00 with a packed programme of entertainment, a huge flea market, food stalls, and a buzzing beer garden.

Meningitis awareness walk @ 438 Mackenzie Street, Menlo Park – Sat, Oct 4

Also happening on Saturday is the launch of Hope in Motion, a 5km awareness walk/run in honour of World Meningitis Day and in memory of little Leano.

Families are invited to join at 08:00 for a morning of movement, remembrance, and compassion, supporting the Hamba Nawe Project.

Market@theSheds @ 012Central – Sat, Oct 4

For those who love creativity and culture, Market@theSheds returns to 012central from 11:00–00:00.

Expect a full day of food, fashion, art, and live performances by Imor and The Guys, Just 6, Magatsela & Band, and many more.

As night falls, Gbedu Nights and Afrikan Roots will take over for an 18+ after-dark DJ experience.

Figure skating exhibition @ The Grove Mall – Sun, Oct 5

Ice-skating fans are in for a treat with Team Illusion’s Exhibition Show at The Grove Shopping Centre on Sunday, 5 October at 17:00.

South Africa’s synchronised skating team will showcase their routines ahead of representing the country in Latvia next year.

Menlo Vinyl Record Fair @ Greenlyn Village Centre – Sun, Oct 5

Music lovers can also look forward to the Menlo Vinyl Record Fair, a paradise for collectors, happening on Sunday, October 5.

Browse through rare records, enjoy live vinyl DJ sets, discover memorabilia, and sip on craft beer while immersing yourself in retro sounds.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.