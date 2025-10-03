Residents welcome long-awaited plan to fix collapsed Soshanguve road

After years of frustration, safety concerns, and transport delays, relief is finally in sight for the residents and public transport operators of Soshanguve.

The metro’s Department of Roads and Transport has announced plans to reconstruct Buitekant Road, a busy road that collapsed some time ago.

What was once a vital transport artery had become a major inconvenience and, in many cases, a danger to residents and commuters.

The deteriorated state of the road not only disrupted mobility but also created conditions that made it easier for crime to thrive, as vehicles were forced to slow down or avoid certain areas altogether.

MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale recently announced that progress is being made towards bringing the road back to life.

According to Mogale, the design review for the reconstruction project is already underway, and the procurement process to appoint a contractor began at the start of the 2025/26 financial year.

“The Department of Roads and Transport is pleased to inform the community that the design review for the reconstruction of Buitekant Road is well underway. “An open tender was advertised on September 12, followed by a compulsory site briefing session. “The tender will close on October 15, and the evaluation and appointment of the successful bidders are expected to be finalised by the end of November.”

The project will not be implemented all at once, but rather through a phased approach in line with the city’s medium-term revenue and expenditure framework.

Mogale explained that this method will allow the department to work sustainably while making progressive improvements over time.

“This phased implementation will ensure that the project is delivered sustainably, while progressively improving the condition of Buitekant Road,” she said.

For years, Buitekant Road’s collapse has not only inconvenienced taxi operators, bus services, and private motorists but also placed additional strain on surrounding roads, which had to absorb diverted traffic.

Residents often complained that the damaged road contributed to accidents, poor accessibility, and, in some cases, criminal activities such as muggings and hijackings in the area.

Acknowledging these challenges, Mogale extended her gratitude to residents for their patience.

“Due to the collapse of this road infrastructure, Buitekant Road had, for the longest time, become an inconvenience to the community of Soshanguve and public transport operators, and had become a crime enabler affecting the community. “We remain committed to improving road infrastructure to enhance safety, mobility, and accessibility for all road users,” she said.

