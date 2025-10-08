Security teams, police respond swiftly to Waterkloof Ridge shooting incident

A man was injured in a shooting incident on Delphinus Road in Waterkloof Ridge on Wednesday morning (October 8), and police are treating the case as attempted murder.

According to Gerhard Rossouw, operations manager at CSI Security, security teams were alerted to a scene where shots had been fired in the area.

“Upon arrival, our special operations and reaction units, along with other security partners, found a Volkswagen Polo riddled with bullet holes.

“The driver had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg,” said Rossouw.

He said security officers immediately secured the area to preserve evidence and prevent scene contamination.

“Spent 9mm casings were found at the scene, and the vehicle, which had more than 17 bullet holes, was handed over to police for further investigation,” he added.

Rossouw said the swift response by multiple security teams and Brooklyn police ensured the area was made safe and that evidence was properly collected for forensic analysis.

He added that police arrived shortly after and took over the scene.

“The victim was transported for medical treatment, and statements from witnesses were taken.”

Brooklyn police confirmed the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

