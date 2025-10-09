Pretoria clergyman gets life sentence for sexually assaulting teenage girls

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court handed out a hefty sentence for the 41-year-old pastor from ‘Jesus is the Answer Ministries’ from Mamelodi East on October 8.

The pastor was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus five years direct imprisonment, for raping and sexually assaulting two girls, aged 12 and 13, both of whom were congregants at his church.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with life imprisonment, and that his name be entered into the Register of Sexual Offenders.

He was further declared unfit to work with children and to possess a firearm.

In November 2021, the 13-year-old went to church in Mamelodi East for choir practice. When she arrived early, the pastor approached her and instructed her to enter the church building with him.

Mahanjana said that after she entered the building, the pastor began to question her about serving in the church and promised to provide for her with anything she wanted.

Thereafter, he began to touch her chest, breasts and buttocks. The victim pulled back, walked out of the church building, and joined other church members who also came for the choir practice.

On April 9, 2022, while the 12-year-old was alone at her home in Mamelodi, the pastor arrived at her home, asked her about her parents’ whereabouts, and if he could come into the house.

After learning that the parents of the victim were not home, he entered the house, complimented the victim, and promised to marry her, while touching her breasts and buttocks.

Thereafter, he pushed the victim on the sofa, undressed and raped her before leaving.

On August 7, 2022, while the stepfather of the 12-year-old was at church, he was approached by both victims, who asked him about what to do.

Later that day, at home, the man questioned the 12-year-old about what she and the 13-year-old had told him at church.

While being questioned, the child told the father what had happened, and both parents went to the police station and opened a case against the pastor.

On August 16, 2022, the stepfather called the mother of the 13-year-old, informing her about the incident.

The same day, the mother of the 13-year-old confronted her child and asked about the truthfulness of what the stepfather had told her.

She told her mother what had happened, and the matter was reported to the police the same day.

After investigations by the police’s Family Sexual Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), the pastor was arrested at his house on August 30, 2022.

He has been in custody since the NPA successfully opposed his release on bail.

Both victims were taken to Mamelodi Thuthuzela Care Centre, where they received medical care, psychological and legal assistance.

Mahanjana added that in court, the pastor pleaded not guilty, claiming that the stepfather of the 12-year-old child is falsely accusing him because he wants to take his position as a pastor in the church.

However, state prosecutor, Andries Ntjana, presented compelling evidence from Dr Lukhozi of the Mamelodi Thuthuzela Care Centre, as he had examined the 13-year-old victim.

Testimony from both victims was also presented, and proved the man’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

During sentencing, through his legal representative, the pastor requested the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence.

He argued that he is a first-time offender who played a positive role in the community, has three children to take care of, and has been in custody since August 2022.

However, State prosecutor Ntjana argued that rape is a serious offence that is violent by nature and takes away a child’s childhood.

He added that as the pastor, a supposedly trusted figure, committed those offences against vulnerable children who saw him as a father figure.

Therefore, he asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment.

In sentencing, Magistrate Lynn Pillay agreed with the state that the pastor showed no remorse, saying that he had committed serious offences that are common in the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that it was the responsibility of the courts to protect communities from such perpetrators by removing them.

Therefore, she found no good reason not to impose life imprisonment.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren, commended Ntjana, stating, “These cases provide justice and remove violent criminals from our streets.”

This case highlights the critical role of parents in recognising and acting on abuse signs.

The NPA urges vigilance, prompt reporting of abuse, and support from Thuthuzela Care Centres, which offer medical, psychological, and legal aid.

