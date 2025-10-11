Four bogus cops nabbed on R80 highway with kidnapped man in car

Tshwane police arrested four suspects posing as police officers on the R80 highway near Rosslyn on Friday, October 10.

A handcuffed and blindfolded man was also found in the suspects’ vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, officers from the Tshwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit were patrolling the R80 when they noticed a white VW Golf 7 with five suspicious occupants.

“When the vehicle was checked, its registration details did not match the records, prompting officers to pull it over,” Masondo said. “It was then that they found the handcuffed and blindfolded man. After interviewing him, it was established that he had been kidnapped earlier in Wonderboompoort, where the suspects allegedly stopped him using blue lights and a siren, pretending to be police officers.”

He added that a search of the vehicle uncovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, dashboard blue lights, police-branded T-shirts, cable ties, and a vehicle siren.

Masondo said the four suspects were arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and impersonating a police officer.

“They are expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 13.”

Masondo stated that police investigations are underway to determine whether the suspects are linked to other serious or violent crimes.

“This quick response by officers prevented a possible tragedy. We are determined to root out criminals who pretend to be law enforcement officers to commit serious crimes.”

