Derdepoort fire destroys 70 shacks, over 150 families displaced

A fire destroyed 70 shacks at the Siblicon Informal Settlement near Sefako Makgatho Drive in Derdepoort on Friday, October 11, displacing more than 150 families.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, firefighters were called to the scene at around 13:07, with crews from Silverton, Innesdale, and Wonderboom Fire Stations dispatched to combat the blaze.

“All residents managed to evacuate safely, and no casualties were reported. The teams worked systematically to isolate the fire while managing the intense heat and smoke conditions.

Through coordinated action, the flames were soon contained, limiting the extent of the damage and safeguarding nearby houses,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

She noted that emergency teams continued to damp down the site on Saturday afternoon to prevent flare-ups, and investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

Radebe-Kgiba urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices to prevent similar tragedies.

“Communities are urged to use appropriate heating equipment and should refrain from leaving candles or any heating devices unattended. Creating safer communities is a collective responsibility,” she added.

Residents can report fire or rescue emergencies by calling 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300 / 6400.

