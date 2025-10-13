6-hour water interruption this Monday in Saulsville and surrounds

Residents in Saulsville and the surrounding areas can expect a six-hour water interruption on October 13, as Rand Water plans to replace the Saulsville substation water meter.

The Tshwane Metro’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit was notified by Rand Water, and the essential work is expected to start at 09:00 and finish at 15:00.

“The upgrade may affect other areas not mentioned, and the city apologises in advance if this occurs,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo. “Customers are further informed that, according to Council regulations, the city will not accept any responsibility for any damage to household appliances as a result of a planned or unplanned service interruption.”

The metro is appealing to all residents to use water sparingly during this period.

Residents should assist in conserving water by not watering their gardens or washing their cars, driveways or pavements with hosepipes.

Swimming pools may not be filled with municipal water.

Residents are encouraged to implement water-saving to their lifestyle, like to only flushing toilets when necessary, and closing the tap while brushing their teeth.

The metro asks that residents reduce their daily water usage as much as possible.

