Gauteng authorities target violent crime in large-scale operation

Last week, during a provincially organised Operation Shanela, SAPS officers and supporting agencies traced and arrested 777 wanted suspects across Gauteng.

These suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes that include murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), robbery, rape and sexual assault.

Operation Shanela was conducted across all five districts in the province from October 10–12. It was led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, responsible for crime detection, also acting as Deputy Provincial Commissioner for policing, Major General Mbuso Khumalo.

A total of 255 of these wanted suspects were arrested in the Tshwane District, and 196 suspects were arrested in the Johannesburg District.

Ekurhuleni saw 137 wanted suspects being arrested, and 186 suspects were arrested in the Sedibeng and West Rand Districts.

“[A total of] 265 other suspects were arrested as police embarked on roadblocks, stop-and-searches, as well as compliance checks on liquor outlets,” said police provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The arrested suspects will appear before different magistrates’ courts in Gauteng in due course.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.